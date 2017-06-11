F1 »

Canadian Grand Prix - Grid

11 June 2017
Full grid line-up for the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship (F1).
Full grid line-up for the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 7 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship (F1).

Row 1
1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-Mercedes
2. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari-Ferrari

Row 2
3. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-Mercedes
4. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari-Ferrari

Row 3
5. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull-TAG Heuer
6. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull-TAG Heuer

Row 4
7. Felipe Massa BRZ Williams-Mercedes
8. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes

Row 5
9. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes
10. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault-Renault

Row 6
11. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault
12. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda

Row 7
13. Carlos Sainz Jr ESP Toro Rosso-Renault
14. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari

Row 8
15. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault-Renault
16. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda

Row 9
17. Lance Stroll CAN Williams-Mercedes
18. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari

Row 10
19. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber-Ferrari

Pit lane
Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber-Ferrari *

* 5 place grid penalty for a new gearbox, Sauber opting to start him from pit-lane instead

