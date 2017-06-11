Canadian Grand Prix - Grid

Full grid line-up for the Canadian Grand Prix around the streets of Monte Carlo, Round 7 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship (F1).
Row 1
1. Lewis Hamilton
GBR Mercedes-Mercedes
2. Sebastian Vettel
GER Ferrari-Ferrari
Row 2
3. Valtteri Bottas
FIN Mercedes-Mercedes
4. Kimi Raikkonen
FIN Ferrari-Ferrari
Row 3
5. Max Verstappen
NED Red Bull-TAG Heuer
6. Daniel Ricciardo
AUS Red Bull-TAG Heuer
Row 4
7. Felipe Massa
BRZ Williams-Mercedes
8. Sergio Perez
MEX Force India-Mercedes
Row 5
9. Esteban Ocon
FRA Force India-Mercedes
10. Nico Hulkenberg
GER Renault-Renault
Row 6
11. Daniil Kvyat
RUS Toro Rosso-Renault
12. Fernando Alonso
ESP McLaren-Honda
Row 7
13. Carlos Sainz Jr
ESP Toro Rosso-Renault
14. Romain Grosjean
FRA Haas-Ferrari
Row 8
15. Jolyon Palmer
GBR Renault-Renault
16. Stoffel Vandoorne
BEL McLaren-Honda
Row 9
17. Lance Stroll
CAN Williams-Mercedes
18. Kevin Magnussen
DEN Haas-Ferrari
Row 10
19. Marcus Ericsson
SWE Sauber-Ferrari
Pit lane
Pascal Wehrlein
GER Sauber-Ferrari
*
* 5 place grid penalty for a new gearbox, Sauber opting to start him from pit-lane instead
