F1 »

Canadian Grand Prix - Race results

11 June 2017
Full Canadian Grand Prix race results following Round 7 of the 2017 World Championship at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Canadian Grand Prix - Race results
Canadian Grand Prix - Race results
Full Canadian Grand Prix race results following Round 7 of the 2017 World Championship at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 70 laps
2. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes +19.783s
3. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG +35.297s
4. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes +35.907s
5. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes +40.476s
6. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari +40.716s
7. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari +58.632s
8. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault +1m 00.374
9. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes +1 lap
10. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari +1 lap

11. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault +1 lap
12. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari +1 lap
13. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari +1 lap
14. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda +1 lap
15. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari +1 lap

Did not finish

16. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 67 laps completed
17. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 55 laps completed
18. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 7 laps completed
19. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 0 laps completed
20. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 0 laps completed


Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Romain Grosjean , Red Bull Racing , Renault , Fernando Alonso , Toro Rosso , Felipe Massa , Kimi Raikkonen , Canadian Grand Prix , Daniel Ricciardo
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
10.06.2017- Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
11.06.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
11.06.2017- Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Liam48

June 11, 2017 9:09 PM

Perez finished 4th, Ocon 5th & Vettel 6th... did I miss something? Shame Raikkonen fitness brake-by-wire problems but good to see Stroll get his first points. And it was actually quite an exciting race.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 