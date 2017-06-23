F1 »

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Free practice results (1)

23 June 2017
Full Friday Free Practice results (1) for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit, Round 8 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Free practice results (1)
Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Free practice results (1)
Full Friday Free Practice results (1) for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit, Round 8 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.

1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 44.410s
2. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 44.880s
3. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 44.967s
4. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 45.398s
5. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 45.497s
6. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 45.737s
7. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 45.752s
8. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 45.968s
9. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 46.000s
10. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 46.617s
11. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 46.649s
12. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 46.721s
13. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 46.837s
14. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 47.271s
15. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 47.446s
16. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 47.501s
17. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 47.551s
18. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 48.525s
19. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 49.048s
20. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 49.937s

all times unofficial

Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Romain Grosjean , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault , Fernando Alonso , Toro Rosso , Felipe Massa , Kimi Raikkonen , Daniel Ricciardo
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
09.06.2017- Free Practice 2, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 27.05.2017.
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Crash, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Crash, Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 VJM010
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
23.06.2017 - Free Practice 1, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 