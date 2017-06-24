F1 »

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Free practice results (3)

24 June 2017
Full Saturday Free Practice results (3) for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit, Round 8 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
1. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 42.742s
2. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 42.837s
3. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 43.158s
4. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 43.287s
5. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 43.344s
6. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 43.614s
7. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 43.738s
8. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 43.908s
9. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 44.040s
10. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 44.138s
11. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 44.312s
12. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 44.344s
13. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 44.692s
14. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 44.741s
15. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 44.926s
16. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 45.143s
17. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 45.491s
18. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 45.645s
19. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 45.722s
20. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 53.040s

all times unofficial

