Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Grid

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Starting Grid

25 June 2017
Full grid line-up for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit, Round 8 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship (F1).
Row 1
1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-Mercedes
2. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-Mercedes

Row 2
3. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari-Ferrari
4. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari-Ferrari

Row 3
5. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull-TAG Heuer
6. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes

Row 4
7. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes
8. Lance Stroll CAN Williams-Mercedes

Row 5
9. Felipe Massa BRZ Williams-Mercedes
10. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull-TAG Heuer

Row 6
11. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault
12. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari

Row 7
13. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault-Renault
14. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber-Ferrari

Row 8
15. Carlos Sainz Jr ESP Toro Rosso-Renault*
16. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari

Row 9
17. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber-Ferrari
18. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault-Renault

Row 10
19. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda**
20. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda***

* 3 place grid penalty applied (penalty from Canadian Grand Prix crash)
** 35 place grid penalty applied (engine penalties)
*** 40 place gird penalty applied (engine penalties)

