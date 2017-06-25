Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Grid

Full grid line-up for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit, Round 8 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship (F1).
Row 1
1. Lewis Hamilton
GBR Mercedes-Mercedes
2. Valtteri Bottas
FIN Mercedes-Mercedes
Row 2
3. Kimi Raikkonen
FIN Ferrari-Ferrari
4. Sebastian Vettel
GER Ferrari-Ferrari
Row 3
5. Max Verstappen
NED Red Bull-TAG Heuer
6. Sergio Perez
MEX Force India-Mercedes
Row 4
7. Esteban Ocon
FRA Force India-Mercedes
8. Lance Stroll
CAN Williams-Mercedes
Row 5
9. Felipe Massa
BRZ Williams-Mercedes
10. Daniel Ricciardo
AUS Red Bull-TAG Heuer
Row 6
11. Daniil Kvyat
RUS Toro Rosso-Renault
12. Kevin Magnussen
DEN Haas-Ferrari
Row 7
13. Nico Hulkenberg
GER Renault-Renault
14. Pascal Wehrlein
GER Sauber-Ferrari
Row 8
15. Carlos Sainz Jr
ESP Toro Rosso-Renault
*
16. Romain Grosjean
FRA Haas-Ferrari
Row 9
17. Marcus Ericsson
SWE Sauber-Ferrari
18. Jolyon Palmer
GBR Renault-Renault
Row 10
19. Stoffel Vandoorne
BEL McLaren-Honda
**
20. Fernando Alonso
ESP McLaren-Honda
***
* 3 place grid penalty applied (penalty from Canadian Grand Prix crash)
** 35 place grid penalty applied (engine penalties)
*** 40 place gird penalty applied (engine penalties)
CLICK HERE
to follow @CRASH_F1 for the LATEST updates LIVE from Baku