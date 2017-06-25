F1 »

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race results

25 June 2017
Full Azerbaijan Grand Prix race results following Round 8 of the 2017 World Championship at the Baku City Circuit.
1. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 51 laps
2. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes +3.904s
3. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes +4.009s
4. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari +5.976s
5. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes +6.188s
6. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes +30.298s
7. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari +41.753s
8. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault +49.400s
9. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda +59.551s
10. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari +1m 26.573s

11. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari +1m 29.550s
12. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda +1m 30.041s
13. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari +1 lap

Did not finish

Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 46 laps completed
Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 40 laps completed
Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 26 laps completed
Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 25 laps completed
Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 12 laps completed
Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 11 laps completed
Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 10 laps completed


