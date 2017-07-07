F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Free practice results (1)

7 July 2017
Full Friday Free Practice results (1) for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Round 9 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
Austrian Grand Prix - Free practice results (1)
F1 Austrian GP: Free practice results (1)
Full Friday Free Practice results (1) for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Round 9 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.

1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 05.975s
2. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 06.165s
3. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 06.345s
4. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 06.424s
5. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 06.620s
6. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 06.848s
7. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 07.283s
8. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 07.437s
9. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 07.510s
10. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 07.511s
11. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 07.550s
12. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 07.594s
13. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 07.633s
14. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 07.649s
15. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 08.041s
16. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 08.074s
17. Sergey Sirotkin RUS Renault - Renault 1m 08.586s*
18. Alfonso Celis Jr MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 09.280s*
19. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 09.323s
20. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 10.853s

*FP1 drivers

all times unofficial

Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Romain Grosjean , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault , Fernando Alonso , Toro Rosso , Felipe Massa , Kimi Raikkonen , Daniel Ricciardo
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
11.06.2017- Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 3rd driver
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 3rd driver
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Sergey Sirotkin (RUS) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 3rd driver
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 