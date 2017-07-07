Austrian Grand Prix - Free practice results (2)

F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Free practice results (2)

7 July 2017
Full Friday Free Practice results (2) for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Round 9 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 05.483s
2. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 05.630s
3. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 05.699s
4. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 05.832s
5. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 05.873s
6. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 06.144s
7. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 06.591s
8. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 06.732s
9. Nico Hulkenberg RUS Renault - Renault 1m 06.735s
10. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 06.763s
11. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 06.849s
12. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 06.859s
13. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 06.906s
14. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 07.065s
15. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 07.100s
16. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 07.468s
17. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 07.509s
18. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 07.623s
19. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 08.782s
20. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 08.870s

all times unofficial

07.07.2017- Free Practice 1, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Detail of Ferrari garage
07.07.2017- Toto Wolff (AUT) Sporting Director Mercedes-Benz
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17
07.07.2017-Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
07.07.2017- Free Practice 2, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17

