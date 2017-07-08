Austrian Grand Prix - Free practice results (3)

F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Free practice results (3)

8 July 2017
Full Free Practice results (3) for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Round 9 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
1. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 05.092s
2. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 05.361s
3. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 05.515s
4. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 05.611s
5. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 05.784s
6. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 05.896s
7. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 05.936s
8. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 06.015s
9. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 06.279s
10. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 06.284s
11. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 06.374s
12. Nico Hulkenberg RUS Renault - Renault 1m 06.563s
13. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 06.578s
14. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 06.595s
15. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 06.599s
16. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 06.776s
17. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 06.865s
18. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 06.875s
19. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 07.378s
20. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 07.468s

all times unofficial

