Austrian Grand Prix - Qualifying results

F1 Austrian GP: Qualifying results

8 July 2017
Full qualifying results for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Round 9 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
1. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 04.251s
2. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 04.293s
3. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 04.424s*
4. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 04.779s
5. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 04.896s
6. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 04.983s
7. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 05.480s
8. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 05.605s
9. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 05.647s
10. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 05.726s

11. Nico Hulkenberg RUS Renault - Renault 1m 05.597s
12. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 05.602s
13. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 05.741s
14. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 05.884s
15. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari No time set

16. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 06.345s
17. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 06.534s
18. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 06.608s
19. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 06.857s
20. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 07.011s

all times unofficial

*Set to take five-place grid penalty for gearbox change

08.07.2017- Free practice 3, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Qualifying Celebration Pole Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, 2nd placeSebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H 3rd place Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Qualifying Celebration Pole Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, 2nd placeSebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H 3rd place Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Qualifying Celebration Pole Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, 2nd placeSebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H 3rd place Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Qualifying, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Girls
08.07.2017- Girls
08.07.2017- Girls
08.07.2017- Girls
08.07.2017- Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.07.2017- Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
08.07.2017- Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, grandstands
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, grandstands
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
08.07.2017- Free practice 3, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36

Liam48

July 08, 2017 2:17 PM

People wonder why so many people highly dislike Hamilton. That interview just proved how much of petulant child he is! Davide Valsecchi asked Vettel & Hamilton to shake hands, Hamilton said something down the line of "we did that already" & walked off! Now I thought he was supposed to be the bigger man & the real champion, that is a sign of a smaller man & not how a champion should act, he does himself no favours whatsoever!


