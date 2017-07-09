F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Starting Grid

9 July 2017
Full grid line-up for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, Round 9 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship (F1).
Austrian Grand Prix - Grid
Row 1
1. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-Mercedes
2. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari-Ferrari

Row 2
3. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari-Ferrari
4. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull-TAG Heuer

Row 3
5. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull-TAG Heuer
6. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari

Row 4
7. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes
8. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-Mercedes*

Row 5
9. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes
10. Carlos Sainz Jr ESP Toro Rosso-Renault

Row 6
11. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault-Renault
12. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda

Row 7
13. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda
14. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault

Row 8
15. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari
16. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault-Renault

Row 9
17. Felipe Massa BRZ Williams-Mercedes
18. Lance Stroll CAN Williams-Mercedes

Row 10
19. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber-Ferrari

Pit lane start
Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber-Ferrari**

*5 place grid penalty for a gearbox change
**Pit lane start for an engine change



by Haydn Cobb

