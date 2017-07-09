F1 »

F1 Austrian GP: Race results

9 July 2017
Full Austrian Grand Prix race results following Round 9 of the 2017 World Championship at the Red Bull Ring.
1. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 71 laps, 1m 21m 48.527s
2. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari +0.658s
3. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG +6.012s
4. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes +7.430s
5. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari +20.370s
6. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari +1m 13.160s
7. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes +1 lap
8. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes +1 lap
9. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes +1 lap
10. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes +1 lap

11. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault +1 lap
12. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda +1 lap
13. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault +1 lap
14. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari +1 lap
15. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari +2 laps
16. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault +3 laps

Did not finish

Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault
Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari
Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda
Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG




