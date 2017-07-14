F1 »

F1 British Grand Prix - Free practice results (1)

14 July 2017
Full Friday Free Practice results (1) for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Round 20 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
1. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 29.106s
2. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 29.184s
3. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 29.604s
4. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 29.942s
5. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 30.037s
6. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 30.517s
7. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 30.895s
8. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 30.993s
9. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 30.999s
10. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 31.041s
11. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 31.200s
12. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 31.210s
13. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 31.297s
14. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 31.610s
15. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 31.684s
16. Antonio Giovinazzi ITA Haas-Ferrari 1m 32.068s *
17. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 32.171s
18. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 32.450s
19. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 33.029s
20. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 33.399s

*FP1 only drivers

all times unofficial

08.07.2017- Free practice 3, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H with Shield cockpit cover and Maurizio Arrivabene (ITA) Ferrari Team Principal
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H with Shield cockpit cover
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H with Shield cockpit cover
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H with Shield cockpit cover
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Shield cockpit cover on the Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Shield cockpit cover on the Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Shield cockpit cover on the Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) Haas F1 Team Test Driver
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

