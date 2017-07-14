F1 »

F1 British Grand Prix - Free practice results (2)

14 July 2017
Full Friday Free Practice results (2) for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Round 20 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
1. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 28.496s
2. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 28.543s
3. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 38.828s
4. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 38.956s
5. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 29.098s
6. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 29.586s
7. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 29.936s
8. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 30.006s
9. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 30.238s
10. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 30.383s
11. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 30.555s
12. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 30.562s
13. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 30.624s
14. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 30.661s
15. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 30.695s
16. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 30.782s
17. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 30.835s
18. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 30.879s
19. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 31.616s
20. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 31.929s

all times unofficial

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 1, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.07.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.07.2017 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, Billy Monger (GBR) and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.07.2017 - Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 and Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
14.07.2017 - Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
14.07.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.07.2017 - Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.07.2017 - Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
14.07.2017 - Vijay Mallya (IND), Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner
14.07.2017 - Vijay Mallya (IND), Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner
14.07.2017 - Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
14.07.2017 - Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
14.07.2017 - Press conference, Claire Williams (GBR) Williams Deputy Team Principal.
14.07.2017 - Press conference, Vijay Mallya (IND), Sahara Force India F1 Team Owner
14.07.2017 - Press conference, Christian Horner (GBR), Red Bull Racing, Sporting Director
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10

