British Grand Prix - Free practice results (3)

15 July 2017
Full Friday Free Practice results (3) for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Round 20 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 28.063s
2. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 38.095s
3. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 28.137s
5. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 38.732s
6. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 29.480s
7. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 29.612s
8. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 30.819s
9. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 29.904s
10. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 30.959s
11. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 30.088s
12. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 30.138s
13. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 30.172s
14. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 30.270s
15. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 30.302s
16. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 30.416s
17. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 30.504s
18. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 30.515s
18. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 31.621s
19. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 31.630s
20. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 30.358s

all times unofficial

