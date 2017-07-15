F1 »

F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying results

15 July 2017
Full Qualifying results for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Round 20 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
British Grand Prix - Qualifying results
F1 British Grand Prix - Qualifying results
Full Qualifying results for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Round 20 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.

1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 26.600s
2. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 27.147s
3. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 27.356s
4. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 27.376s *
5. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 28.130s
6. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 28.856s
7. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 28.902s
8. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 29.074s
9. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 29.418s
10. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 29.549s

11. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 30.193s
12. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 30.355s
13. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 30.600s *
14. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 31.368s
15. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 31.482s

16. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 42.573s
17. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 42.577s
18. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 42.593s
19. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 42.633s
20. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 42.966s *

* denotes grid penalties to be applied

all times unofficial

Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Silverstone , British Grand Prix , Mercedes , Romain Grosjean , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault , Fernando Alonso , Toro Rosso , Felipe Massa
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
14.07.2017 - Free Practice 2, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position with his brother Nicolas Hamilton
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position with his brother Nicolas Hamilton
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H, Jenson Button (GBR) and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position
15.07.2017 - Qualifying, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 pole position

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 