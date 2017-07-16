F1 »

British Grand Prix - Grid

16 July 2017
Full grid line-up for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Round 10 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship (F1).
Row 1
1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes-Mercedes
2. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari-Ferrari

Row 2
3. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari-Ferrari
4. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull-TAG Heuer

Row 3
5. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault-Renault
6. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes

Row 4
7. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes
8. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda

Row 5
9. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes-Mercedes *
10. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari

Row 6
11. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault-Renault
12. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault

Row 7
13. Carlos Sainz Jr ESP Toro Rosso-Renault
14. Felipe Massa BRZ Williams-Mercedes

Row 8
15. Lance Stroll CAN Williams-Mercedes
16. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari

Row 9
17. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber-Ferrari
18. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber-Ferrari

Row 10
19. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull-TAG Heuer **
20. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda ***


*5 place grid penalty
** 15 place grid penalty
*** 25 place grid penalty

15.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
16.07.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
16.07.2017 - Race, Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
16.07.2017 - Race, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36
16.07.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
16.07.2017 - Race, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
16.07.2017 - Race, Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40
16.07.2017 - Race, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17
16.07.2017 - Race, Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32
16.07.2017 - Race, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB13
16.07.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
16.07.2017 - Race, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
16.07.2017 - Race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
16.07.2017 - Race, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36 leads Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
16.07.2017 - Race, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team VF-17
16.07.2017 - Race, Romain Grosjean (FRA) Haas F1 Team VF-17 leads Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40
16.07.2017 - Race, Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08

