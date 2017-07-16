F1 »

British Grand Prix - Race results

16 July 2017
Full British Grand Prix Race Results from Silverstone, Round 20 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
1. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 51 laps
2. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes +14.0
3. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari +36.5
4. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG +52.1
5. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG +1m 05.9
6. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault +1m 08.1s
7. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari +1m 33.9s
8. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes +1 lap
9. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes +1 lap
10. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes +1 lap

11. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda +1 lap
12. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari +1 lap
13. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari +1 lap
14. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari +1 lap
15. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault +1 lap
16. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes +1 lap
17. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari +1 lap

Did not finished

18. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 32 laps completed
19. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1 lap completed
20. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 0 laps completed


all times unofficial

Strider

July 16, 2017 2:34 PM

  •   Reply
  •   0 agree
  •   0 disagree

Liam48

July 16, 2017 2:42 PM

Will Kimi Raikkonen ever get any luck? He looked so angry after losing second. Great racing by Verstappen & Vettel. Amazing drive by Daniel Ricciardo from nearly last to 5th and some great overtakes.


