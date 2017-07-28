F1 »

Hungarian GP: Hungarian Grand Prix - Free practice results (1)

28 July 2017
Full Friday Free Practice results (1) for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, Round 11 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
Full Friday Free Practice results (1) for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, Round 11 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.

1. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 18.486s
2. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 18.720s
3. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 18.858s
4. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 19.162s
5. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 19.248s
6. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 19.563s
7. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 19.987s
8. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 20.005s
9. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 20.150s
10. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 20.461s
11. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 20.540s
12. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 20.574s
13. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 20.780s
14. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 20.917s
15. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 20.974s
16. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 21.313s
17. Alfonso Celis MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 21.602s *
18. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 21.785s
19. Antonio Giovinazzi ITA Haas-Ferrari 1m 22.251s *
20. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 22.490s

*FP1 only drivers

all times unofficial

