Hungarian Grand Prix - Free practice results (2)

28 July 2017
Full Friday Free Practice results (2) for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, Round 11 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
1. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 18.455s
2. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 18.638s
3. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 18.656s
4. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 18.755s
5. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 18.779s
6. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 18.951s
7. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 19.714s
8. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 19.815s
9. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 19.834s
10. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 19.909s
11. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 20.126s *
12. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 20.266s
13. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 20.577s
14. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 20.791s
15. Felipe Massa BRA Williams - Mercedes 1m 20.869s
16. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 21.175s
17. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 21.345s *
18. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 21.504s
19. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 21.559s
20. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 21.722s

*FP1 only drivers

all times unofficial

