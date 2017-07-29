F1 »

Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying results

29 July 2017
Full Qualifying Results for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, Round 11 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying results
Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying results
Full Qualifying Results for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring, Round 11 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.

1. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 16.276s
2. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari 1m 16.444s
3. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 16.530s
4. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes 1m 16.707s
5. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG 1m 16.797s
6. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 1m 16.818s
7. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 1m 17.468s *
8. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda 1m 17.549s
9. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda 1m 17.894s
10. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 18.912s

11. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault 1m 18.415s
12. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes 1m 18.495s
13. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault 1m 18.538s
14. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes 1m 18.639s
15. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 1m 18.771s

16. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari 1m 19.095s
17. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes 1m 19.102s
18. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari 1m 19.839s
19. Paul di Resta GBR Williams - Mercedes 1m 19.868s
20. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari 1m 19.972s

* to take a 5 place grid penalty

all times unofficial


Tagged as: Ferrari , Williams , Mclaren , Sebastian Vettel , Lewis Hamilton , Mercedes , Romain Grosjean , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Renault , Fernando Alonso , Toro Rosso , Kimi Raikkonen , Daniel Ricciardo , Haas
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
29.07.2017 - Free Practice 3, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position and 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position and 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 3rd place Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, 2nd place Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H pole position
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Paul Di Resta (GBR), Williams FW40
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
29.07.2017 - Qualifying, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Liam48

July 29, 2017 2:14 PM

Vettel has been in it all day. Kimi - so close but yet so far, maybe luck will be in his side tomorrow and he can hopefully pick up the win. Seriously impressed by Hulkenberg, driver of the day if I wasn't for that Super Sub in the Williams... Paul di Resta, what a performance, I don't care what people say, has never driven that car, got thrown straight into qualifying, no practice. Improves by 3 seconds from his first to last lap, done less than 10 laps, 0.7 off of his team mate & 0.8 off of Q2 and didn't qualify last. Well done that man.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 