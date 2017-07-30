F1 »

F1 Hungarian GP: Hungarian Grand Prix - Race results

30 July 2017
Full Hungarian Grand Prix Race Results from the Hungaroring, Round 11 of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship.
1. Sebastian Vettel GER Ferrari - Ferrari 70 laps
2. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Ferrari - Ferrari +0.9s
3. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes - Mercedes +12.4s
4. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes - Mercedes +12.8s
5. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull - TAG +13.2s
6. Fernando Alonso ESP McLaren-Honda +1m 11.2s
7. Carlos Sainz ESP Toro Rosso-Renault +1 lap
8. Sergio Perez MEX Force India-Mercedes +1 lap
9. Esteban Ocon FRA Force India-Mercedes +1 lap
10. Stoffel Vandoorne BEL McLaren-Honda +1 lap

11. Daniil Kvyat RUS Toro Rosso-Renault +1 lap
1. Jolyon Palmer GBR Renault - Renault +1 lap
13. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas-Ferrari +1 lap
14. Lance Stroll CAN Williams - Mercedes +1 lap
15. Pascal Wehrlein GER Sauber - Ferrari +2 laps
16. Marcus Ericsson SWE Sauber - Ferrari +2 laps

Did not finished

17. Nico Hulkenberg GER Renault - Renault 68 laps
18. Paul di Resta GBR Williams - Mercedes 61 laps completed
19. Romain Grosjean FRA Haas-Ferrari 19 laps completed
20. Daniel Ricciardo AUS Red Bull - TAG 0 laps completed



Matt2

July 30, 2017 3:07 PM

Well, great to see merc kept their promise, didnt expect that. Lewis wouldnt be able to overtake Bottas in race so fair was fair. Ferrari once again sabotaged Kimis race and didnt let him overtake Vettel in pitstop with giving him ****ty strategy. They wanted him to be buffer. I would not care if Kimi is slower and loses but when they clearly give him bad strategy I dont like it.


