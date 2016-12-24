Mick Schumacher steps up to Euro F3 with Prema

Mick Schumacher will move into the FIA European Formula 3 championship with Prema Powerteam in 2017.Schumacher has spent the past two years in F4, both in his native Germany as well as a dual campaign in Italy in 2016, and narrowly missed out on titles in both championships having finished runner-up in each last season.The 17-year-old son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael is relishing his graduation to Euro F3 and staying in the Prema Powerteam fold for 2017.“F3 will be the ideal step for me to make, and I am totally fired up for the new year to start,” Schumacher said. “I am also really happy about staying with Prema, because this is such a professional team and I will again be able to learn a lot.“The next season will surely be challenging, but the tests we've been doing in the past weeks proved the F3 car is extremely fun to drive. I can't wait for 2017 to begin.”Schumacher joins Prema's Euro F3 line-up alongside experienced hands Guan Yu Zhou and Callum Ilott.