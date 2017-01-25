F3 »

Euro F3 to share data between drivers in 2017

25 January 2017
The FIA and promoters of European Formula 3 have agreed revisions to the 2017 technical regulations with a key addition of data sharing between all drivers.
Euro F3 to share data between drivers in 2017
Euro F3 to share data between drivers in 2017
The FIA and promoters of European Formula 3 have agreed revisions to the 2017 technical regulations, with a key addition of data sharing between all drivers.

In a statement released by the FIA, all teams have agreed to share information on throttle, brake and speed after the first qualifying session. The same respective data from the fastest lap of the fastest driver from each of the two quickest teams will be published to all competitors.

The move has been made in the hope of helping less experienced teams in order to generate closer competition among drivers throughout the grid.

Other changes introduced to make Euro F3 a fairer playing field include banning private testing days at circuits on the current championship calendar. In addition, caps on the number of staff, trucks and facilities has been implemented to keep costs down and make the competition fairer for smaller teams.

Drivers' eligibility to race in Euro F3 has also been tweaked with a maximum age limit of 25 for the new season to keep the focus on young drivers coming up the ranks, while the maximum number of Euro F3 seasons a driver can enter has been upped to four. Prize money has also been increased with entry fees decreased to open the series to more competitors.

The engine development freeze has been implemented until December 2019 while a ban on any wind tunnel testing has been enforced by the FIA.

The full Euro F3 regulations for 2017 can be found here.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: FIA , Formula 3 , Euro F3 , norris
« Take me back to the F3 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Felix Rosenqvist (SWE), Prema Powerteam, EURO F3 [Credit: XPB]
Euro F3 grid, Rosenqvist, Dennis, Giovinazzi, Nurburgring [Credit: XPB]
Jake Hughes, HitechGP, Euro F3 [Credit: HitechGP]
Jehan Daruvala, Carlin, Force India [Credit: Carlin]
Ferdinand Habsburg, Carlin, Euro F3
Antonio Felix da Costa - Carlin [credit: Macau GP / ID ]
Antonio Felix da Costa - Carlin [credit: Macau GP / GCS ]
George Russell - HitchGP [credit: Macau Grand Prix/ID/Jamie Price Photography]
Antonio Felix da Costa, Carlin, F3 Macau GP, [Credit: Carlin media]
TV cameraman
Dan Ticktum (GBR) Double R Racing
Dan Ticktum (GBR) Double R Racing
Dan Ticktum (GBR) Double R Racing
Dan Ticktum (GBR) Double R Racing
Dan Ticktum (GBR) Double R Racing
Dan Ticktum (GBR) Double R Racing
Dan Ticktum (GBR) Double R Racing
Dan Ticktum (GBR) Double R Racing

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 