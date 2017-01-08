Huis wins inaugural Formula E Vegas eRace

Sim racer Bono Huis has clinched victory in the inaugural Formula E Visa Vegas eRace and with it a $200,000 prize after Olli Pahkala was hit with a penalty.The Formula E drivers and sim racers took to the stage in front of a packed crowd at The Venetian Hotel in the Sport Business Innovation zone on the 50th edition of Consumer Electronics Show.Huis, who topped every session throughout the event, made a clean getaway from the line and held on to his lead throughout the first stint.Following the first round of pitstops, the Dutch driver dropped to second place behind Olli Pahkala.Pahkala then held onto the lead and took the win, but was later given a 12-second penalty following a post-race investigation which found he had suffered a technical glitch with a sustained power delivery of FanBoost over and above the limit for five laps during his second stint.Pahkala was demoted to third place following the application of the time penalty with Felix Rosenqvist bumped up to second as the best-placed Formula E driver.Three-time World Touring Car champion Jose Maria Lopez was the next best professional driver in seventh, behind gamers Enzo Benito, Aleksi Uusi-Jaakkola and Greger Huttu in positions 4 through to 6.Formula E men Sam Bird, Daniel Abt and Nelson Piquet Jr. rounded out the top ten.Alejandro Agag, founder & CEO of Formula E, said: “This first eRace in Las Vegas was a great success. It's exciting to have brought Formula E into the inner sanctum of CES - the biggest and most influential technology show in the world.“I think this can be the first in a big future for Formula E in eSports racing. We will continue to pursue new and innovative ways to improve our presence in this fast growing landscape, while maintaining fan engagement at the forefront of all our initiatives.”