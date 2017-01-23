Lynn named as DS Virgin reserve, development driver

Alex Lynn has signed a deal to become DS Virgin Racing's reserve and development driver in Formula E with a multi-year contract.The GP2 race winner will make his maiden turn into the all-electric series with DS Virgin Racing by acting as understudy to Sam Bird and Jose Maria Lopez and the British driver is thrilled to secure a contract with his 'first choice' of team in Formula E.The 23-year-old spent last year competing in the GP2 Series alongside his development driver role with Williams in F1, plus he also enjoyed three rounds in the World Endurance Championship with Manor, and the Londoner is relishing the new challenge ahead of him.“Formula E is arguably the most competitive motor racing championship in the world, with the highest calibre of drivers,” Lynn said. “As a driver I want to be competing in the top series, which is why I've been trying so hard to get into Formula E, and 'DS Virgin was my first choice. So I'm delighted to have signed a multi-year deal with DS Virgin Racing.“DS Virgin Racing is the coolest team in the Formula E championship. They are passionate about racing and go all out to win. Their marketing is second to none and the DSV-O2 car itself just looks great."Lynn will take up a testing role in order to develop the team's Virgin DSV-02 plus also familiarise himself with the all-electric racing cars.“I like the combination of street racing along with the challenge of energy management,” he said. “I think this series is going to suit me down to the ground. I look forward to working with Sam and Jose in testing and development of the cars and at the DS Performance sim in Satory.”