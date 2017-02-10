FE »

Tempelhof Airport return for Berlin ePrix

10 February 2017
The Berlin ePrix returns to its original home at Tempelhof Airport after plans to retain a city centre location fell through.
Formula E's 2017 Berlin ePrix will return to Tempelhof Airport after plans to retain its new city centre location fell through for this year.

The Berlin ePrix made its debut as part of the inaugural season for the all-electric series with a sprint around the runways of the German city's former airport, but moved to a landmark lined city centre spot for the 2015/16 season on Karl Marx Allee.

Though well received, prompting an intention to keep it there for the 2016/17 season, Berlin authorities have been forced to revise plans and will instead return to Tempelhof Airport, albeit with a revised circuit layout.

“Motorsport with electric motors is an advertisement for innovative technologies and sustainable urban mobility,” said Berlin mayor Michael Müller. “Electromobility is the key to environmentally friendly transport in the cities of the 21st century, including Berlin.

“I am therefore delighted that Formula E continues to take place here. The event thrills motorsport fans and proves - in a spectacular way, in front of a special backdrop - the performance of this technology to a wide audience.”

Germany is expected to remain a key feature of the Formula E calendar with Audi and BMW set to enter full factory efforts next season, while Mercedes has also expressed an interest in getting involved.


