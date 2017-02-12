FE »

PICS: Formula E's 2018/19 car concept revealed

12 February 2017
Spark Racing Technologies publishes the first initial designs for the next-generation Formula E cars
Spark Racing Technologies has published the first initial designs for the next-generation Formula E cars.

In a statement on its official website, Spark confirmed it had won the tender put out by the FIA to supply the season five (2018-19) chassis.

Spark, which is owned by former Renault F1 team principal, Frederic Vasseur, also developed the first Formula E car, in collaboration with Dallara, Renault, Williams Advanced Engineering and McLaren Electronic Systems.



“The new SRT05e represents a considerable progress in the world of electric racing,” Spark said.

“Spark engineers took advantage of four years of Formula E championship to increase the performance of this new car. Equipped with a futuristic design, the SRT05e is much more powerful.

“…the new car must go twice the distance of the current cars, which will be accomplished by more efficient aero design, lower weight and better efficiency in the drivetrain.



“Safety and innovation are the main drivers of this project. We will design a new chassis including a new battery tech that will be heavier.

“In order to gain 10% weight, we are working on new innovating solutions using new materials so the cars can be more efficient and we also have to focus on new developments to keep the drivers safe.”

Further details are expected to be confirmed to teams at next weekend's Formula E event in Buenos Aires, Motorsport.com reports.


by Rob Wilkins

Tagged as: formula e , Spark Racing Technologies , New car concept
Spark Racing Technologies Formula E`s 2018/19 car concept [Pic credit: SRT]
