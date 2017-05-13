FE »

Buemi leads first Monaco FE practice as Rosenqvist, Turvey crash

13 May 2017
Sebastien Buemi kicks off the Monaco ePrix weekend by finishing four-tenths clear of the field in FP1.
Buemi leads first Monaco FE practice as Rosenqvist, Turvey crash
Buemi leads first Monaco FE practice as Rosenqvist, Turvey crash
Formula E championship leader Sebastien Buemi made a flying start to the Monaco ePrix weekend by setting the pace through first practice on Saturday morning.

Buemi arrived in Monaco looking to re-establish his points advantage after seeing Lucas di Grassi slice the gap down to just five points last time out in Mexico City, and sent out an early warning shot through first practice.

The Swiss driver regularly found himself running at the head of the field, eventually dropping his fastest lap time down to 52.795s to finish four-tenths of a second clear of Renault e.dams team-mate Nicolas Prost.

Buemi and Prost were fortunate to get their laps in late on before a red flag period after a crash between Felix Rosenqvist and Oliver Turvey at Turn 3, with the Nouvelle Chicane being turned into a hairpin.

Turvey slowed for yellow flags, only for Rosenqvist to slam into the back of him, leaving both cars with damage and their respective teams with plenty of work to do in the garage ahead of FP2.

"I was coming up, there was a car slowing down on the inside," Turvey said. "I slowed down for the yellow flag and just got hit from the rear. It was just a complete surprise. A shame to end practice like that."

"I was coming down the straight, just before I hit the brakes I saw the yellow flag," added Rosenqvist. "I think [Turvey] was afraid to overtake the slow car so he basically stopped. I had nowhere to go."

Rosenqvist finished the session fourth behind Stephane Sarrazin, with Jose Maria Lopez taking fifth for DS Virgin Racing. Techeetah's Jean-Eric Vergne was sixth ahead of former team-mate Sam Bird. Recent Formula 1 driver Esteban Gutierrez was eighth, while Nelson Piquet Jr. and Lucas di Grassi rounded out the top 10.

Tagged as: Sébastien Buemi
« Take me back to the FE Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Sebastien Buemi
Sebastien Buemi Renault e.dams
Sebastien Buemi. Buenos Aires ePrix winner [Pic credit: Formula E]
Sebastien Buemi. Buenos Aires ePrix winner [Pic credit: Formula E]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault e.dams [credit: DPPI]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault e.dams [credit: Renault e.dams]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault e.dams [credit: DPPI]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault e.dams [credit: DPPI]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault eDams
Sebastien Buemi - Renault edams
Sebastian Buemi, Nico Prost, Renault e.dams [Credit: Renault]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault e.Dams [pic credit Formula E]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault e.Dams [pic credit Formula E]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault e.Dams
Sebastien Buemi - Renault e.Dams
Sebastien Buemi - Renault eDAMS [credit: Formula E]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault eDAMS [credit: Formula E]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault e.dams

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 