Buemi leads first Monaco FE practice as Rosenqvist, Turvey crash

Formula E championship leader Sebastien Buemi made a flying start to the Monaco ePrix weekend by setting the pace through first practice on Saturday morning.Buemi arrived in Monaco looking to re-establish his points advantage after seeing Lucas di Grassi slice the gap down to just five points last time out in Mexico City, and sent out an early warning shot through first practice.The Swiss driver regularly found himself running at the head of the field, eventually dropping his fastest lap time down to 52.795s to finish four-tenths of a second clear of Renault e.dams team-mate Nicolas Prost.Buemi and Prost were fortunate to get their laps in late on before a red flag period after a crash between Felix Rosenqvist and Oliver Turvey at Turn 3, with the Nouvelle Chicane being turned into a hairpin.Turvey slowed for yellow flags, only for Rosenqvist to slam into the back of him, leaving both cars with damage and their respective teams with plenty of work to do in the garage ahead of FP2."I was coming up, there was a car slowing down on the inside," Turvey said. "I slowed down for the yellow flag and just got hit from the rear. It was just a complete surprise. A shame to end practice like that.""I was coming down the straight, just before I hit the brakes I saw the yellow flag," added Rosenqvist. "I think [Turvey] was afraid to overtake the slow car so he basically stopped. I had nowhere to go."Rosenqvist finished the session fourth behind Stephane Sarrazin, with Jose Maria Lopez taking fifth for DS Virgin Racing. Techeetah's Jean-Eric Vergne was sixth ahead of former team-mate Sam Bird. Recent Formula 1 driver Esteban Gutierrez was eighth, while Nelson Piquet Jr. and Lucas di Grassi rounded out the top 10.