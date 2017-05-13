FE »

Buemi edges Bird to lead second Monaco Formula E practice

13 May 2017
Sebastien Buemi continues his strong start to the Monaco ePrix weekend by topping second practice ahead of Sam Bird.
Sebastien Buemi continued his strong start to the Monaco Formula E race weekend by leading second practice ahead of Sam Bird and title rival Lucas di Grassi.

Buemi made a flying start to the day by topping FP1 for Renault e.dams, but struggled for pace in the early part of second practice and even had a scrape with the wall at the final corner as he pushed for lap time.

The defending Formula E champion managed to find some space on-track in the closing minutes of the session and turned his car up to its full power allocation of 200kW, allowing him to turn in a lap of 52.729s.

The time was good enough to give Buemi P1 at the end of the session, narrowly beating DS Virgin Racing's Sam Bird by 0.068 seconds. ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport's Lucas di Grassi was two-tenths further back in third place.

Jean-Eric Vergne and Jose Maria Lopez rounded out the top five, while Loic Duval was sixth for Dragon. Daniel Abt finished seventh ahead of Nelson Piquet Jr. in eighth, while Nicolas Prost and Stephane Sarrazin rounded out the top 10.

Qualifying takes place at 12pm local time in Monaco.

