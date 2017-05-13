FE »

Buemi beats di Grassi to Monaco Formula E pole

13 May 2017
Sebastien Buemi claims his first Formula E pole of the season on Saturday in Monaco, beating long-term rival Lucas di Grassi.
Buemi beats di Grassi to Monaco Formula E pole
Buemi beats di Grassi to Monaco Formula E pole
Sebastien Buemi will start Saturday's Monaco ePrix from pole position after beating perennial rival Lucas di Grassi to pole position in the final stage of qualifying.

Buemi finished third in the qualifying heats before finding more time in the Super Pole shootout, posting a best time of 53.313s to take his first pole of the season for Renault e.dams.

Di Grassi was left to settle for second place in the ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport car, two-tenths of a second behind, while compatriot Nelson Piquet Jr. finished third for NextEV NIO.

Jean-Eric Vergne had led the opening heats in qualifying, but a scruffy lap in Super Pole meant he could only take fourth place on the grid. Maro Engel finished fifth for Venturi at the team's home race.

Mahindra ran with an alternate strategy to its rivals, leaving its laps late in the session as Felix Rosenqvist and Nick Heidfeld qualified sixth and eighth respectively.

Jose Maria Lopez was seventh for DS Virgin Racing, while Daniel Abt and Sam Bird rounded out the top 10 in one of Formula E's closest qualifying sessions yet, with the first half of the grid covered by half a second.

Tagged as: Sébastien Buemi
« Take me back to the FE Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Sebastien Buemi Formula E
Sebastien Buemi Renault e.dams
Sebastien Buemi
Sebastien Buemi. Buenos Aires ePrix winner [Pic credit: Formula E]
Sebastien Buemi. Buenos Aires ePrix winner [Pic credit: Formula E]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault e.dams [credit: DPPI]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault e.dams [credit: Renault e.dams]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault e.dams [credit: DPPI]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault e.dams [credit: DPPI]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault eDams
Sebastien Buemi - Renault edams
Sebastian Buemi, Nico Prost, Renault e.dams [Credit: Renault]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault e.Dams [pic credit Formula E]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault e.Dams [pic credit Formula E]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault e.Dams
Sebastien Buemi - Renault e.Dams
Sebastien Buemi - Renault eDAMS [credit: Formula E]
Sebastien Buemi - Renault eDAMS [credit: Formula E]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 