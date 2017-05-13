Buemi beats di Grassi to Monaco Formula E pole

Sebastien Buemi will start Saturday's Monaco ePrix from pole position after beating perennial rival Lucas di Grassi to pole position in the final stage of qualifying.Buemi finished third in the qualifying heats before finding more time in the Super Pole shootout, posting a best time of 53.313s to take his first pole of the season for Renault e.dams.Di Grassi was left to settle for second place in the ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport car, two-tenths of a second behind, while compatriot Nelson Piquet Jr. finished third for NextEV NIO.Jean-Eric Vergne had led the opening heats in qualifying, but a scruffy lap in Super Pole meant he could only take fourth place on the grid. Maro Engel finished fifth for Venturi at the team's home race.Mahindra ran with an alternate strategy to its rivals, leaving its laps late in the session as Felix Rosenqvist and Nick Heidfeld qualified sixth and eighth respectively.Jose Maria Lopez was seventh for DS Virgin Racing, while Daniel Abt and Sam Bird rounded out the top 10 in one of Formula E's closest qualifying sessions yet, with the first half of the grid covered by half a second.