Formula E drivers hold charity karting race in aid of Billy Monger

Eight Formula E drivers came together last night for a charity go-karting race in aid of British Formula 4 racer Billy Monger following his life-changing accident last month.
Monger, 18, lost both of his lower legs after in a race at Donington Park following a violent accident, but has already expressed a desire to get back behind the wheel in the future.
Jean-Eric Vergne played host to a charity race at his karting track on the outskirts of Paris last night, with Nelson Piquet Jr., Felix Rosenqvist, Ho Pin Tung, Stephane Sarrazin, Antonio Felix da Costa, Robin Frijns and Nick Heidfeld all taking part.
The drivers were joined by a handful of fans and media to race in heavy rain. Frijns finished as the leading Formula E racer in third place, with Piquet following in P5.
Monger was then called by the Formula E drivers following the event, and has been extended an invite to June's double-header round in Berlin.
A charity page has also been set up for the event, with a target of £20,000 set by Vergne and Piquet. You can read more about the fundraising here.