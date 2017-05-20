FE »

Buemi leads opening Paris Formula E practice

20 May 2017
Championship leader Sebastien Buemi lays an early marker for his Formula E rivals around Les Invalides in Paris.
Formula E championship leader Sebastien Buemi sent out an early warning shot to his rivals by comfortably topping first practice for the Paris ePrix on Saturday morning.

Buemi arrived in Paris after securing his fourth win of the season last weekend in Monaco, having all but one session in the principality.

The Swiss driver laid down an impressive benchmark in FP1 in Paris, turning in a best lap of 1:01.998 to finish seven-tenths of a second clear of the field. The lap was completed at his Renault e.dams car's full power output of 200kW.

Despite an early kiss of the barrier, Jose Maria Lopez was able to stake second place for DS Virgin Racing in a mixed session for the team. Team-mate Sam Bird was sixth-fastest, but he too hit trouble when his car ground to a halt on-track.

Jean-Eric Vergne finished third for Techeetah ahead of Lucas di Grassi and Felix Rosenqvist, while Mike Conway came seventh in his first Formula E session since the end of last season. Conway is deputising for Loic Duval at Dragon Racing this weekend.

Nelson Piquet Jr. finished eighth ahead of Nick Heidfeld, with Nicolas Prost rounding out the top 10 positions.

Tagged as: Sébastien Buemi
