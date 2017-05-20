Di Grassi leads Lopez in final Paris ePrix practice

Lucas di Grassi bounced back from a quiet first Formula E practice in Paris to set the fastest time in FP2 ahead of Jose Maria Lopez and title rival Sebastien Buemi.
Di Grassi finished fourth-fastest in FP1 and opted not to attempt a qualifying simulation, but turned his car up to 200kW towards the end of second practice en route to the fastest time of the race weekend so far.
The Brazilian completed a lap of 1:01.359 around the streets surrounding Les Invalides, giving him two-tenths of a second in hand over the rest of the field.
DS Virgin Racing's Jose Maria Lopez finished second ahead of championship leader Buemi, who after topping FP1 was only able to find an additional two-tenths of a second despite the track rubbering in.
Daniel Abt took fourth place in the second ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport car, lapping 0.232 seconds slower than his pace-setting team-mate, while Sam Bird was fifth. Felix Rosenqvist took P6 for Mahindra ahead of Nicolas Prost and Oliver Turvey, with Jean-Eric Vergne and Robin Frijns rounding out the top 10 positions.