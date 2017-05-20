Buemi edges Vergne for Paris Formula E pole

Defending FIA Formula E champion Sebastien Buemi extended his lead at the top of the drivers' standings by taking pole position for Saturday's Paris ePrix.Buemi led the qualifying heats before turning in a lap of 1:02.319 in the Super Pole shootout, edging out home favourite Jean-Eric Vergne by just 0.006 seconds in the final timesheets.Buemi's charge to P1 makes him the first repeat pole-sitter in Formula E this season, as well as handing the Renault e.dams driver three bonus points, extending his advantage over Lucas di Grassi.Jose Maria Lopez took third on the grid for DS Virgin Racing, while Oliver Turvey qualified fourth for NextEV NIO. Turvey will drop 10 places on the grid by virtue of a penalty awarded on Friday.Recent Formula 1 driver Esteban Gutierrez enjoyed his best Formula E qualifying to date, taking P5 on the grid. The Mexican made it through to Super Pole, only for a lock-up on his single hot lap to end his hopes of improving his starting position.Nick Heidfeld narrowly missed out on a place in Super Pole, leaving it late in the session to turn in a time good enough for sixth place. Mahindra team-mate Felix Rosenqvist wound up seventh ahead of Robin Frijns, while Jaguar's Mitch Evans impressed en route to P9. Nico Prost rounded out the top 10 for Renault e.dams.Title contender Lucas di Grassi had a qualifying to forget, struggling on his Q1 lap to finish up 14th. Sam Bird also lacked pace, with a scruffy lap leaving him P18, while Stephane Sarrazin propped up the running order in P20 after stopping on-track during the session.