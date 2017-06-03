FE »

Sarrazin joins Techeetah for remainder of Formula E season

3 June 2017
Following Esteban Gutierrez's move into IndyCar, Stephane Sarrazin has been drafted in by Techeetah for the remainder of the Formula E season.
Sarrazin joins Techeetah for remainder of Formula E season
Sarrazin joins Techeetah for remainder of Formula E season
Stephane Sarrazin will race for Techeetah for the final six races of the current Formula E season after replacing IndyCar-bound Esteban Gutierrez.

Gutierrez joined Techeetah for his home race in Mexico City at the beginning of April after losing his Formula 1 seat, but remained keen to find another racing programme elsewhere.

An opportunity arose in IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing after Sebastien Bourdais suffered injuries in an accident in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, with Gutierrez being signed for this weekend's double-header in Detroit.

Although no deal has been confirmed for the remainder of the IndyCar season, Techeetah has now moved to bring in Sarrazin as a replacement, suggesting that Gutierrez will be set with Dale Coyne.

Sarrazin's move to Techeetah has freed up a seat for Tom Dillmann at Venturi for the remainder of the season. Dillmann made his Formula E race debut in Paris while Maro Engel was tied up with DTM duties, and has extensive testing experience with Venturi.

Formula E's third season continues with the Berlin ePrix on June 10-11.

Tagged as: Stephane Sarrazin
« Take me back to the FE Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Stephane Sarrazin
Nick Heidfeld, Stephane Sarrazin

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 