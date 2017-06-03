Sarrazin joins Techeetah for remainder of Formula E season

Stephane Sarrazin will race for Techeetah for the final six races of the current Formula E season after replacing IndyCar-bound Esteban Gutierrez.
Gutierrez joined Techeetah for his home race in Mexico City at the beginning of April after losing his Formula 1 seat, but remained keen to find another racing programme elsewhere.
An opportunity arose in IndyCar with Dale Coyne Racing after Sebastien Bourdais suffered injuries in an accident in qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, with Gutierrez being signed for this weekend's double-header in Detroit.
Although no deal has been confirmed for the remainder of the IndyCar season, Techeetah has now moved to bring in Sarrazin as a replacement, suggesting that Gutierrez will be set with Dale Coyne.
Sarrazin's move to Techeetah has freed up a seat for Tom Dillmann at Venturi for the remainder of the season. Dillmann made his Formula E race debut in Paris while Maro Engel was tied up with DTM duties, and has extensive testing experience with Venturi.
Formula E's third season continues with the Berlin ePrix on June 10-11.