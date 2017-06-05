Jaguar gears up for first Formula E double-header in Berlin

Panasonic Jaguar Racing will head into its first Formula E double-header race weekend in Berlin aiming to extend its three-race streak of points finishes.Jaguar became the latest manufacturer to enter Formula E when it joined the grid at the start of season three in Hong Kong, and managed to secure its maiden points earlier this year in Mexico City as both Mitch Evans and Adam Carroll hit the top 10.Evans extended Jaguar's run of points by finishing 10th in Monaco and ninth in Paris, lifting the team to eighth place in the teams' championship.Berlin marks the first of three double-header rounds to close out Formula E's third season, marking another 'first' for Jaguar as it faces the challenge of completing a regular raceday twice in two days."One of the many unique aspects of each Formula E race weekend is that all the action takes place in one day," team director James Barclay said. "This was perhaps the greatest learning curve when we joined the series and it has required us to plan cool and calmly how we prepare, but also how we communicate and make decisions coolly on what is a very hectic day.“To complete two race days in a row will be very demanding. However, we are racers and double-headers offer more opportunities to gather important data and more laps of these terrific circuits in front of the passionate German fans. We are really looking forward to getting to Berlin."While Evans is keen to continue his run of top-10 finishes, he remains under no illusions regarding the challenge he will face in Berlin."Formula E is a proper drivers' championship. It has some of the best race locations in any series and certainly feels like one of the most competitive grids out there," Evans said."With each race we are learning so much, and finding that sweet spot in each race becomes a more familiar process and I am just loving the experience of racing the Jaguar I-Type. You can really lean on the car and build confidence on each lap."The Berlin circuit has been really enjoyable on the simulator. It's quite fast and I'm eager to get to the track and see the surface for myself."With two races, we will all have more time to familiarise ourselves with the circuit and will have the opportunity to take learnings from the Saturday race into Sunday."It will be a busy weekend for the team but I know they are up for the challenge."