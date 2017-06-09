FE »

Renault e.dams confirms Buemi, Prost to 2019

9 June 2017
Defending Formula E teams' champion Renault e.dams confirms an unchanged line-up until the end of season five in 2019.
Defending Formula E teams' champion Renault e.dams has confirmed that it will field an unchanged driver line-up until the end of season five in 2019, sticking with Sebastien Buemi and Nicolas Prost.

Renault e.dams won the teams' title in its debut season before claiming a championship double last year as Buemi took the drivers' crown.

The Swiss driver currently leads the Formula E drivers' championship after winning five of the opening six races, while Prost sits third in the standings.

In a statement issued by the team ahead of this weekend's Berlin ePrix, Renault confirmed that Buemi and Prost would remain a part of its line-up until the end of season five in the spring of 2019.

"We have a strong pair of drivers that have proven highly successful to date. Therefore, it is very important for us to maintain stability in the team, given that we are already working on the development of the car for season five," team co-owner Alain Prost said.

"The harmony between Sébastien and Nicolas, both on a personal and technical level, is also a very good gauge for success and we took this into account.

"These things combined contributes towards the achievement of the team and it was obvious to us that we wanted to remain in this direction. I am also pleased to have the full support from Renault with this decision."

"I am very pleased to continue the adventure," said Buemi. "The team has done an amazing job and allowed me to have the best car on the grid. I could not ask for anything more. I look forward to continuing to fight hard and bringing home more victories to my team.”

Nicolas Prost added: "I'm obviously delighted to continue with Renault e.dams for the next two years. Most people within the team have been here since the first test in Donington back in 2014. We all know each other well and get on great together.

"We will continue to work hard to finish this third season on a high and prepare to do even better in seasons four and five. The level does not stop rising and we want to maintain to be the best."

