Mahindra paces Berlin Formula E practice with Heidfeld, Rosenqvist

Mahindra Racing swept to a one-two finish in practice for the first leg of this weekend's Berlin Formula E double-header, with the fastest time coming courtesy of Nick Heidfeld.
Heidfeld turned in a fastest lap time of 1:08.070 around the circuit on the apron of the historic Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, making use of the full power 200kW lap through FP2 en route to the top of the timesheets.
Mahindra team-mate Rosenqvist was P2, 0.022 seconds shy of Heidfeld at the head of the field, giving the team a boost heading into qualifying.
Maro Engel finished FP2 third-fastest for Venturi ahead of Lucas di Grassi, who was the leading championship contender through the session as rival Sebastien Buemi struggled for pace.
Buemi's time from FP1 would have been good enough for third in the second session, but he ended up lapping half a second slower through FP2, leaving him ninth overall.
Qualifying takes place at 12pm local time in Berlin.