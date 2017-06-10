FE »

Mahindra paces Berlin Formula E practice with Heidfeld, Rosenqvist

10 June 2017
Mahindra sweeps to a one-two finish in Saturday's practice for the Berlin ePrix with Nick Heidfeld finishing P1.
Mahindra paces Berlin Formula E practice with Heidfeld, Rosenqvist
Mahindra paces Berlin Formula E practice with Heidfeld, Rosenqvist
Mahindra Racing swept to a one-two finish in practice for the first leg of this weekend's Berlin Formula E double-header, with the fastest time coming courtesy of Nick Heidfeld.

Heidfeld turned in a fastest lap time of 1:08.070 around the circuit on the apron of the historic Tempelhof Airport in Berlin, making use of the full power 200kW lap through FP2 en route to the top of the timesheets.

Mahindra team-mate Rosenqvist was P2, 0.022 seconds shy of Heidfeld at the head of the field, giving the team a boost heading into qualifying.

Maro Engel finished FP2 third-fastest for Venturi ahead of Lucas di Grassi, who was the leading championship contender through the session as rival Sebastien Buemi struggled for pace.

Buemi's time from FP1 would have been good enough for third in the second session, but he ended up lapping half a second slower through FP2, leaving him ninth overall.

Qualifying takes place at 12pm local time in Berlin.

Tagged as: Nick Heidfeld
« Take me back to the FE Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Heidfeld Mahindra
Nick Heidfeld - Mahindra Racing
Nick Heidfeld - Venturi [pic credit: Formula E Media]
Nick Heidfeld - Venturi [pic credit: Formula E Media]
Nick Heidfeld - Venturi Grand Prix [pic credit: Formula E]
Nick Heidfeld, Stephane Sarrazin

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 