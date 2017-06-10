Di Grassi takes Berlin Formula E pole by 0.001s

Lucas di Grassi began to mount his fightback in the Formula E drivers' championship by taking pole position for ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport in Berlin on Saturday.
Di Grassi turned in a fastest lap of 1:08.312 in the final Super Pole shootout to take pole by just one-thousandth of a second. Jose Maria Lopez was left to settle for second in the DS Virgin Racing car, agonisingly close to his maiden Formula E pole.
Felix Rosenqvist ended up third despite setting the initial pace in the first qualifying stages, with Mahindra Racing team-mate Nick Heidfeld taking fourth. Sam Bird was fifth in the second DS Virgin car.
To make matters even better for di Grassi, championship leader Sebastien Buemi had a qualifying to forget as he faded to 14th. The Swiss driver's points advantage has been reduced to 40 points following di Grassi's bonus score for pole.
Jean-Eric Vergne qualified sixth for Techeetah, but may be due to take a grid penalty for a powertrain change. Oliver Turvey took seventh for NextEV NIO ahead of Daniel Abt and Nicolas Prost, while Jerome d'Ambrosio was 10th.