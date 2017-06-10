FE »

Di Grassi takes Berlin Formula E pole by 0.001s

10 June 2017
Lucas di Grassi edges out Jose Maria Lopez to take pole for ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport in Berlin as title rival Sebastien Buemi struggles.
Lucas di Grassi began to mount his fightback in the Formula E drivers' championship by taking pole position for ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport in Berlin on Saturday.

Di Grassi turned in a fastest lap of 1:08.312 in the final Super Pole shootout to take pole by just one-thousandth of a second. Jose Maria Lopez was left to settle for second in the DS Virgin Racing car, agonisingly close to his maiden Formula E pole.

Felix Rosenqvist ended up third despite setting the initial pace in the first qualifying stages, with Mahindra Racing team-mate Nick Heidfeld taking fourth. Sam Bird was fifth in the second DS Virgin car.

To make matters even better for di Grassi, championship leader Sebastien Buemi had a qualifying to forget as he faded to 14th. The Swiss driver's points advantage has been reduced to 40 points following di Grassi's bonus score for pole.

Jean-Eric Vergne qualified sixth for Techeetah, but may be due to take a grid penalty for a powertrain change. Oliver Turvey took seventh for NextEV NIO ahead of Daniel Abt and Nicolas Prost, while Jerome d'Ambrosio was 10th.

Tagged as: Lucas di Grassi
Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Lucas di Grassi, Abt Schaeffler Audi, [Credit: Formula E]
