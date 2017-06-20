Three new cities confirmed on Formula E season four calendar

The World Motor Sport Council has announced the provisional calendar for the 2017/18 FIA Formula E season, featuring three new cities and two 'TBA' rounds.Formula E's push for a more compact schedule has resulted in the addition of more rounds during the usual winter break for series that follow a calendar year.As in season three, the new campaign will start in Hong Kong, albeit two months later on December 2/3 as part of a double-header round.Marrakech returns for season four on January 13 before a spell in Central and South America. New events are planned in Santiago, Chile and Sao Paulo, Brazil on February 3 and March 17 respectively, split by Mexico City on March 3.Rome will host its inaugural ePrix on April 14 before the series returns to Paris for a third time on April 28.A 'TBA' round to be staged in Germany is planned for May 19, understood to be taking place in either Berlin or Munich., while another TBA is slated for June 9.As in season three, New York and Montreal will round out the season with double-header events. New York's second Formula E running is set for July 7/8, with Montreal closing out the campaign on July 28/29.The WMSC also confirmed a couple of tweaks to the sporting regulations for season four, including:- Elimination of a non-qualifying session when two races take place during the same event- Increase in the number of promotional days from 3 to 6 days per team with a maximum of 3 days on circuit, to promote roadshows- Addition of a practice session day during the season and a practice session day reserved for rookies- Increase of power during the race from 170 kW to 180 kW1. Hong Kong December 22. Hong Kong December 33. Marrakech January 134. Santiago February 35. Mexico City March 36. Sao Paulo March 177. Rome April 148. Paris April 289. TBA (Germany) May 1910. TBA June 911. New York July 712. New York July 813. Montreal July 2814. Montreal July 29