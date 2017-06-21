FE »

Dragon completes first on-track test with S4 Formula E car

21 June 2017
Faraday Future Dragon Racing confirms its has completed its first test with its season four Formula E car.
Dragon completes first on-track test with S4 Formula E car
Dragon completes first on-track test with S4 Formula E car
Faraday Future Dragon Racing has announced the completion of its first on-track test with its season four Formula E car as part of its preparations for the upcoming campaign.

While the currently Formula E season still has four races to complete acros double-header rounds in New York and Montreal next moth, teams have been working on their season four cars and powertrain for some time now.

The majority have hit the track with their season four cars in recent weeks, with Dragon confirming on Tuesday that it has now undertaken its first test.

Jerome d'Ambrosio completed 50 laps at a private test in the UK on Monday with the Penske-EV02, acting as the latest stride forward for the team in its development.

“We brought the Penske-EV02 on an enlightening and successful test run,” said Jay Penske, team owner and team principal of Dragon Racing. “Most work completed involved sorting the software for the next season of the FIA Formula E championship.

"We will continue with development work alongside our technical partner, Faraday Future, in the coming months.”

Dragon currently sits at the foot of the Formula E teams' championship with 19 points, having failed to record a top-10 finish since the Buenos Aires ePrix in February.

« Take me back to the FE Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Dragon Formula E Jerome d`Ambrosio
Felix Rosenqvist Berlin 2
Heidfeld Mahindra
Panasonic Jaguar Racing on-track
DS Virgin Racing, Mexico City ePrix, Formula E
Spark Racing Technologies Formula E`s 2018/19 car concept [Pic credit: SRT]
Spark Racing Technologies Formula E`s 2018/19 car concept [Pic credit: SRT]
Spark Racing Technologies Formula E`s 2018/19 car concept [Pic credit: SRT]
Spark Racing Technologies Formula E`s 2018/19 car concept [Pic credit: SRT]
Alex Lynn, DS Virgin Racing [Credit: DS Virgin Racing]
Formula E Visa Vegas eRace
Felix Rosenqvist - Mahindra Racing [credit: Formula E Media]
Adam Carroll - Panasonic Jaguar Racing [credit: FIA FE Media]
Felix Rosenqvist, Mahindra Racing, Formula E [Credit: Mahindra]
Jean-Eric Vergne - DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team [pic credit Formula E]
Sam Bird - DS Virgin Racing
Sam Bird - DS Virgin Racing
Mahindra Racing, Formula E,

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 