Dragon completes first on-track test with S4 Formula E car

Faraday Future Dragon Racing has announced the completion of its first on-track test with its season four Formula E car as part of its preparations for the upcoming campaign.While the currently Formula E season still has four races to complete acros double-header rounds in New York and Montreal next moth, teams have been working on their season four cars and powertrain for some time now.The majority have hit the track with their season four cars in recent weeks, with Dragon confirming on Tuesday that it has now undertaken its first test.Jerome d'Ambrosio completed 50 laps at a private test in the UK on Monday with the Penske-EV02, acting as the latest stride forward for the team in its development.“We brought the Penske-EV02 on an enlightening and successful test run,” said Jay Penske, team owner and team principal of Dragon Racing. “Most work completed involved sorting the software for the next season of the FIA Formula E championship."We will continue with development work alongside our technical partner, Faraday Future, in the coming months.”Dragon currently sits at the foot of the Formula E teams' championship with 19 points, having failed to record a top-10 finish since the Buenos Aires ePrix in February.