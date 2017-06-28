FE »

Lynn confirmed for Formula E debut in New York

28 June 2017
DS Virgin Racing confirms that Alex Lynn will make his Formula E debut in New York next month alongside Sam Bird.
DS Virgin Racing has confirmed that Alex Lynn will make his Formula E debut at next month's New York City ePrix, replacing Jose Maria Lopez.

Lopez is unable to race in New York due to his existing commitments with Toyota in the FIA World Endurance Championship, which will race at the Nürburgring on the same weekend.

Lynn pushed for a move into Formula E after exiting GP2 at the end of last season, landing a reserve role with DS Virgin for 2017.

The Briton will now step into Lopez's #3 car for the New York double-header, racing alongside Sam Bird.

"I'm delighted to be racing for the DS Virgin Racing team,” Lynn said.

"Formula E has always impressed me with its combination of advanced technology, iconic city centre locations and some of the best drivers in the world.

"We have a lot of testing and simulator work to do before the New York event, but I'm confident I can show what I'm capable of during my rookie debut in the Big Apple.”

Alex Lynn, DS Virgin Racing
Alex and Franz Wurz, Test & Training International

