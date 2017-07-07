Audi completes takeover of ABT Schaeffler for season four

Audi has completed its takeover of the ABT Schaeffler Formula E team, formally confirming its place on the grid for the all-electric series' fourth season.ABT Schaeffler has raced in Formula E since its inaugural race in 2014, with Audi stepping up its support of the team through season three with a view to a full works entry for the 2017/18 campaign.Audi confirmed on Friday that it had completed its takeover of the team, and will debut its works operation at the start of season four in Hong Kong under the name 'Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler'."We've been supporting the Formula E commitment with increasing intensity in recent months – on the race days, in the development of the new powertrain and in numerous off-track activities as well,” said Dr. Peter Mertens, Member of the Board of Management, Technical Development, at Audi.“That Audi will be the first German automobile manufacturer to be actively involved in the racing series starting next season is also a clear commitment of our brand to electric mobility, on the race track as of December and next year on the road as well with the new Audi e-tron.”“Formula E delivers spectacular motorsport in the hearts of fascinating cities and is a tremendous stage to present electric mobility and motorsport in their most emotive forms,” added Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass.“We're currently seeing an extremely exciting season with a gripping title race. I'm happy that now everything has been put on track for a successful future too.”Team owner Hans-Jurger Abt said: "We're proud that as one of the founding members we've added a chapter to motorsport's history books.Within the space of just a few years, Formula E has seen such a strong development that a team can no longer be competitive without the backing of an automobile manufacturer."That's why we're gladly handing over the reins to Audi – a partner we've been successfully cooperating with in motorsport and routine business for many decades. There's no doubt in my mind that we're going to continue this success story in Formula E as well.”