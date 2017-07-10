FE »

Formula E series leader Buemi skips New York, Gasly steps in

10 July 2017
Formula E championship leader Sebastien Buemi has confirmed he will miss the New York double header to race for Toyota in the World Endurance Championship.
Formula E championship leader Sebastien Buemi has confirmed he will miss the New York City double header in order to compete for Toyota Gazoo Racing in the World Endurance Championship as the 6 Hours of Nurburgring clashes, with Pierre Gasly called up as stand-in for his series debut.

The defending Formula E champion is one of a number of drivers with the clash of commitments between the all-electric series and WEC, and Buemi, who holds a 32-point lead over Lucas di Grassi, will miss the American round in order to race for Toyota in WEC.

Renault e.dams has selected 2016 GP2 Series champion Pierre Gasly as Buemi's replacement and will make his debut having never driven the Renault Z.E 16 but team co-owner Alain Prost is confident the French driver will be instantly up to speed.

“I deeply regret this clash between the WEC and Formula E which could have been avoided,” Prost said. “However, we have to move forward and we are very pleased to welcome Pierre Gasly. Racing in New York is going to be a challenge as he makes his Formula E debut at the end of the championship.

“But looking at our preparation, we are confident and our goal remains the same, to score the maximum points to strengthen our lead in the championship.”

Buemi currently holds a 32-point lead over nearest rival Lucas di Grassi, with a maximum of 58 points on offer in New York. Renault e.dams is 58 points ahead of Abt Schaeffler Audi Sport in the teams' standings.












