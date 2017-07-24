Mercedes to enter Formula E from S6, quit DTM

Mercedes has confirmed that it will take up its entry in Formula E for the championship's sixth season, starting in 2019.The German marque took up an option on a Formula E entry for as early as season five last October, and had until this October to make a decision.In a statement issued on Monday evening, Mercedes confirmed that it would be quitting DTM in order to focus on Formula E as part of a realignment of its motorsport interests."Mercedes Benz has announced a strategic repositioning of its motorsport activities: the company will conclude its participation in DTM at the end of 2018 and enter Formula E in the 2019/20 season," the statement reads."This new approach will see Mercedes-Benz competing at both ends of the motorsport spectrum: in Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport combining high technology and the most demanding competitive challenge; and in Formula E, which embodies the transformation that is underway in the automotive industry.""In motorsport like in every other area, we want to be the benchmark in the premium segment and to explore innovative new projects. The combination of Formula 1 and Formula E delivers that," Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff said."Formula E is like an exciting start-up venture: it offers a brand new format, combining racing with a strong event character, in order to promote current and future technologies. Electrification is happening in the road car world and Formula E offers manufacturers an interesting platform to bring this technology to a new audience - and to do so with a completely new kind of racing, different to any other series."I am pleased that we were able to extend our entry option for one year to the 2019/20 season. This gives us time to properly understand the series and to prepare for our entry in the right way."