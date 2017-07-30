FE »

Buemi disqualified from Montreal FE race for underweight car

30 July 2017
Despite finishing fourth in Montreal, Buemi has been thrown out of the Montreal opener after his second car was found to be underweight.
Sebastien Buemi has been disqualified from Saturday's Formula E race in Montreal for an underweight car.

Buemi arrived in Montreal leading the drivers' championship by 10 points, only for a difficult day marred by a crash in FP2 to see him fall six points behind Lucas di Grassi heading into Sunday's season finale.

Buemi will now fade to 18 points shy of di Grassi after the FIA stewards confirmed his second car was found to have been underweight.

Despite fully considering the rebuild the team completed in order to get Buemi in the race after his crash, the stewards opted to disqualify him.

"The stewards note that this car was in large part destroyed in an accident during practice two. The team used a new monocoque, battery pack and gearbox as well as many other new parts,” a statement reads.

“There was reportedly insufficient time to weight the car after the rebuild and before the race, even though the weighing platform schedule had been increased by 30 minutes the technical delegate.

"The team reportedly added 4 kg additional ballast to compensate for any weight variation in the rebuilt car."

