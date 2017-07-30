"You hit me!" WATCH a furious Buemi confront rivals on live TV

FE »

30 July 2017
Sebastien Buemi snapped following a difficult Montreal Formula E race, shouting at three different drivers in the pit lane on live TV.
Sebastien Buemi reacted angrily following an eventful Montreal Formula E race on Saturday, laying into three of his peers in the pit lane after the race - all on live TV!

Buemi saw his season-long championship lead disappear in Montreal after Lucas di Grassi took victory, with the Swiss racer eventually being disqualified for having an underweight car.

But the biggest talking point was Buemi's actions in the pit lane after the race as he laid into Antonio Felix da Costa (who, it must be noted, was blameless), Robin Frijns and Daniel Abt.



