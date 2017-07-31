Di Grassi clinches FE title, Vergne victorious in Montreal finale

Lucas di Grassi clinched his maiden Formula E title on Sunday in Montreal with a seventh-place finish, denying rival Sebastien Buemi back-to-back crowns.After moving into the lead of the drivers' championship for the first time with victory on Saturday, di Grassi entered Sunday's decider as the overwhelming favourite with an 18-point advantage.A mistake in qualifying resigned Buemi to P13 on the grid, with contact on the opening lap forcing him into an unplanned pit stop, dropping him to last.Di Grassi managed to stay out of trouble and cross the line seventh to be crowned Formula E's third champion, while Buemi's title defence ended with a recovery to 11th at the chequered flag.Renault e.dams managed to claim its third straight teams' title despite scoring just one point on Sunday, giving Buemi and team-mate Nicolas Prost some joy on a tough weekend.Jean-Eric Vergne was able to sweep to his maiden Formula E victory, finally reaching the top step of the podium after six previous second-place finishes.Vergne passed pole-sitter Felix Rosenqvist during the second half of the race to give Techeetah its first win, and end a personal victory drought dating back to 2011.Formula E now embarks on its off-season break, returning with testing in October before the opening race of the year in Hong Kong on December 2.