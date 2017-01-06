FR3.5 »

Force India protégé Celis Jr secures Fortec FV8 move

6 January 2017
Force India F1 development driver Alfonso Celis Jr will stay in the Formula V8 3.5 series and join Fortec Motorsport.
Force India F1 development driver Alfonso Celis will embark on another reason in the Formula V8 3.5 Championship in 2017 after securing a move to the Fortec Motorsport team.

The Mexican driver made his 3.5 debut in 2014 with AVF and remained with the team as the series morphed into the FV8 championship without Renault-backing, notching up a maiden podium finish at Spa-Francorchamps.

For 2017, Celis returns to the Fortec Motorsport team he competed with during the 2013 Formula Renault NEC series as he looks to avenge the team's defeat in the 2016 series at the hands of his former AVF counterpart Tom Dillmann.

“I am so happy to be re-joining Fortec Motorsports. They were my number one team choice for 2017 and I look forward to sharing great success with them next season.”

“It is great to have the Fonz back with us,” added Fortec FV8 boss Jamie Dye. “We had a great year of 2.0 together in 2013 – he is a great kid. We had a good test in the 3.5 car recently, so we are ready to take on the Championship in 2017."

Celis participated in six FP1 sessions during the 2016 F1 season. It is yet to be confirmed whether he will continue in his development role for 2017.

